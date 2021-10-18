Insurer sues Georgia warehouse operator over $4.5M fire loss

In this May 2, 2021 photo, smoke pours from a warehouse where a large pile of wood pellets caught fire at the Port of Brunswick in Brunswick, Ga. A preliminary report by Georgia state investigators found the warehouse’s owner, Logistec, initially used a private “fire brigade” and waited a day to alert the local fire department to the burning pellets. (Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News via AP)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — An insurer is suing the operator of a coastal Georgia warehouse where 50,000 tons of biofuel wood pellets went up in smoke this year.

Investigators believe some of the pellets decomposed and spontaneously combusted, starting a multi-day fire that devoured the warehouse and threatened nearby homes in Brunswick.

The pellets were insured by Tokio Marine American Insurance Co., which blames the Logistec stevedoring firm for the losses it has to pay to Fram Renewable Fuels Co. of Hazlehurst.

The lawsuit claims Logistec improperly stored wet pellets and scooped pellets from the top of the pile, leaving the bottom layer to degrade and overheat. Logistec declined to comment.