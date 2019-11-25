Insurance study names Georgia as top state for cooking fire losses

SAVANNAH, Ga ( WSAV) – A new report released by State Farm places Georgia as the top state in the country for cooking/grease fire losses.

In 2018, State Farm Insurance paid more than $118 million for nearly 2,500 cooking/grease fire homeowner’s claims across the U.S.

Georgia was ranked #1 in cooking/grease fire losses in 2018 with over $8.4 million paid in claims. Average paid Georgia cooking fire claim in 2018 was $48,811 compared to $39,139 in 2017. The state with the least fire claims were Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

As the Thanksgiving season approaches, millions of families plan to head to their kitchens and prepare large holiday feasts.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), cooking is the leading cause of home fires. One out of three home fires begins in the kitchen – more than any other place in the home. Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for home cooking fires.

State Farm offered the following cooking advice to keep you and your family safe:

Always keep an eye on what you are cooking/frying. Never leave the cooking area unattended.

Keep anything that can catch fire – oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stovetop.

Keep a lid beside the pan when cooking. If a fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Never throw water on a grease fire.

Keep a fire extinguisher approved for cooking or grease fires nearby. Make sure your smoke alarms are working

If you have a cooking fire