ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers on Wednesday passed sweeping changes in Georgia’s flagging mental health care system.

Lopsided votes in favor of the bill in the House and Senate followed an agreement bolstering language aimed at forcing insurers to pay for mental health and substance abuse treatment.

The bill was backed by House Speaker David Ralston after years of discussions on how to improve Georgians’ poor access to treatment.

The compromise measure also allows a police officer to take someone for evaluation after getting permission from a physician, instead of arresting them for a crime.

The measure now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature