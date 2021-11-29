Inquiry finds Georgia veterans agency chief harassed workers

ATLANTA (AP) — An investigation finds the now-retired leader of Georgia’s veterans agency sexually harassed his secretary.
A report by the state inspector general finds Veterans Service Commissioner Mike Roby’s behavior was part of a general pattern of demeaning behavior toward women and minorities.
The report was obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The report says Roby also including using racist nicknames for Black and Latino workers.
The inquiry began after Roby’s secretary reported him. That set off a mandatory investigation under new rules put in place by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Roby retired as the inquiry was ending, preventing the agency’s board from disciplining him.