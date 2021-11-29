Inquiry finds Georgia veterans agency chief harassed workers

Retired Army Sgt. Maj. Mike Roby, commissioner of Georgia Department of Veterans Service, addresses Soldiers, Airmen, retirees and veterans during Retiree Appreciation Day May 11, 2021, at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard honored retirees during the event via individual speakers, various information centers and static displays of modern equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rydell Tomas)

ATLANTA (AP) — An investigation finds the now-retired leader of Georgia’s veterans agency sexually harassed his secretary.

A report by the state inspector general finds Veterans Service Commissioner Mike Roby’s behavior was part of a general pattern of demeaning behavior toward women and minorities.

The report was obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The report says Roby also including using racist nicknames for Black and Latino workers.

The inquiry began after Roby’s secretary reported him. That set off a mandatory investigation under new rules put in place by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Roby retired as the inquiry was ending, preventing the agency’s board from disciplining him.