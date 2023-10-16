BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for four escaped inmates.

Officials said they walked away from the Bibb County Detention Center after escaping through a damaged window.

Investigators say they then cut through a fence and were picked up by someone in a blue Dodge Challenger.

Joey Fournier

Marc Anderson

Johnifer Barnwell

Chavis Stokes

It happened around 3 a.m. Monday.

The inmates are 52-year-old Joey Fournier, 24-year-old Mark Anderson, 37-year-old Johnifer Barnwell and 29-year-old Chavis Stokes.

If you see them, call 911 or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.