JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says inmate Jeremy Saxon is back in custody after stealing a truck while on a work detail and escaping.

37-year-old Saxon escaped Wednesday afternoon when he reportedly left his work detail in a company truck.

Saxon was being held in the Jenkins County Jail on 1st Degree Burglary charges.

Saxon’s now faces new additional charges including Motor Vehicle Theft and Escape.