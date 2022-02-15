In sickness and in health: Couple shows the true meaning of Valentine’s Day

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Nikki and Robert Warner are celebrating Valentine’s Day with one word in mind: thankful. Despite the hardships they’ve faced in the past few years, the Georgia couple’s love has been the one thing they could rely on.

As couples stand at the altar, they make vows to love each other in sickness and in health. For the Warners, those vows were put to the test when Nikki faced a heartbreaking diagnosis.

Their love story began in 2006. At the Alabama vs. LSU game in Baton Rouge, Nikki was wearing crimson in a sea of purple and gold.

“I had to have him there protecting me, right? And then holding hands, kind of getting through the crowd… and then that was it.” Nikki Warner

The two fell in love. Nikki, with the bright smile and bubbly personality… Robert, the thoughtful one with a heart of gold. They had four daughters and the world in the palm of their hands. But then out of nowhere, Nikki’s health went on the decline. She had a cardiac event in 2018 that came out of nowhere. Another shock came shortly after: stage 3 breast cancer.

“I have had to think about things like: are the girls old enough to remember me? That was my main thing… Those are things you don’t really think about until some sort of major event happens in your life and you are in those shoes.” Nikki Warner

Robert became Nikki’s rock. Whether it was taking care of the girls or organizing Nikki’s medications… the two faced every challenge that came their way as a team.

“He’s always said: these are the cards WE’VE been dealt… we’ll get through it. I relied on him more than I ever have.” Nikki Warner

The obstacles kept coming. Nikki had to have open heart surgery three weeks ago to remove the lining around her heart. As she recovers, the family is taking it one day at a time.

“The other day he actually said, ‘you’re going to be doing this when you’re 80.’ And I laughed and I cried and just said: I hope I’m here at 80.” Nikki Warner

In their 14 years of marriage, the couple has faced more than they could have imagined… but on a day like Valentine’s Day they are reminded of just how lucky they are to have found true love and each other.

On a day like Valentine’s Day, it can be easy to get caught up in the expectations of flowers and dinner reservations. When it comes down to it, the Warners remind everyone that love is so much more than that.