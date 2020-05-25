In his final days, Ahmaud Arbery’s life was at a crossroads

by: AARON MORRISON Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Ahmaud Arbery was at a crossroads, his life stretching out before him, his troubles largely behind him.

He had enrolled in a Georgia college, preparing to become an electrician, just like his uncles.

But first, he decided to take a break.

To help keep his head clear, he ran just about every day.

Three months ago, he was shot during his run by a father and son who told police they believed he was responsible for break-ins in their neighborhood — a black man, killed by two white men.

 Those close to him say Arbery was just coming into his own. 

