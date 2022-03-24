HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – More details are emerging in the death of a 7-month-old attacked by a dog. WJBF News spoke with the child’s grandmother Wednesday evening.

“She was the happiest thing that has happened to this family in a long time,” said Rosalie Rivera, Serenity’s Grandmother.

7-month-old Serenity Garnett will be remembered for her smile.

Rivera says, “She didn’t need to know you for her to make you feel like, you were the best person in the whole wide world.”

Rosalie Rivera was Serenity’s grandmother. She says Tuesday morning started so sweetly.

“She woke me up kissing me, because she slept with me. Made her a bottle and I kept telling her she’s making me late for work, because she didn’t want me to leave,” said Rivera.

But ended so tragically. The Columbia County Sheriff’s office confirms that the great grandmother, Rivera’s mother was watching the child at the home located on the 3700 block of Columbia Road. They say the grandmother didn’t own the home or the dog, but was renting out one of the rooms. The actual owner of both the dog and the home is currently in jail. Rivera says she was the first person to hear about that fatal attack.

“I did not think it was this serious,” she said.

She says she initially thought Serenity was just bitten by a dog.

“I wouldn’t wish this pain on anybody. I know she was my granddaughter, but she was my favorite girl,” she said.



But Rivera doesn’t want Serenity just to be remembered for this tragedy. She wants people to know that Serenity was showered with love and cared for by everyone who knew her.

She says, “I can’t imagine my life without her, and she’s only been in it for 7 months.”

The family is holding a balloon release for Serenity Wednesday. The mother’s friend has put together a GoFundMe for funeral arrangements.