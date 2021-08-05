I-14 corridor from Texas to Georgia gets Senate approval

Georgia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

courtesy of Rev. Raphael Warnock’s office

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An amendment to the infrastructure bill being debated in Washington could connect military installations across five southern states, including Georgia.

According to Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), he and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) worked to expand the designation of the I-14 corridor.

The interstate would run from its existing location in Texas across the south to Augusta, Georgia.

The only portion of the project that has been completed is a 25-mile stretch that opened in 2017 near Killeen, Texas. It’s part of the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act officially signed by then-president Barack Obama two years prior.

The Senate is still racing to finish work on the bipartisan infrastructure plan.

Talks were underway Thursday to expedite consideration of the nearly $1 trillion proposal. Lawmakers will then turn to the $3.5 trillion proposal.

WJBF and The Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories