I-14 corridor from Texas to Georgia gets Senate approval

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An amendment to the infrastructure bill being debated in Washington could connect military installations across five southern states, including Georgia.

According to Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), he and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) worked to expand the designation of the I-14 corridor.

The interstate would run from its existing location in Texas across the south to Augusta, Georgia.

Proud the amendment @SenTedCruz & I worked together on to designate the planned I-14 corridor as a high priority corridor was approved by the Senate. This planned route would connect military installations across Georgia & drive economic opportunities to our rural communities. — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) August 3, 2021

The only portion of the project that has been completed is a 25-mile stretch that opened in 2017 near Killeen, Texas. It’s part of the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act officially signed by then-president Barack Obama two years prior.

The Senate is still racing to finish work on the bipartisan infrastructure plan.

Talks were underway Thursday to expedite consideration of the nearly $1 trillion proposal. Lawmakers will then turn to the $3.5 trillion proposal.

WJBF and The Associated Press contributed to this report