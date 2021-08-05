I-14 corridor from Texas to Georgia gets Senate approval

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An amendment to the infrastructure bill being debated in Washington could connect military installations across five southern states, including Georgia.
According to Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), he and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) worked to expand the designation of the I-14 corridor.
The interstate would run from its existing location in Texas across the south to Augusta, Georgia.
The only portion of the project that has been completed is a 25-mile stretch that opened in 2017 near Killeen, Texas. It’s part of the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act officially signed by then-president Barack Obama two years prior.
The Senate is still racing to finish work on the bipartisan infrastructure plan.
Talks were underway Thursday to expedite consideration of the nearly $1 trillion proposal. Lawmakers will then turn to the $3.5 trillion proposal.
WJBF and The Associated Press contributed to this report