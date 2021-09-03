Hwy 1 tractor-trailer crash leaves one dead, one in critical condition

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead and one person is in critical condition following a crash with an 18-wheeler.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic accident that occurred at the intersection of Hwy #1 and Bath Edie Road Friday morning.

Upon arrival and investigation, Deputies determined that an elderly couple was exiting the AM/PM gas station in their car and drove into the path of a northbound tractor trailer.

The male driver of the car was D.O.A and the female passenger was taken for treatment and is listed in critical condition.

Please use caution if you are traveling in this area as the Richmond County Traffic Division is on scene investigating.