How bad is the storm? Check Waffle House

NORCROSS, Ga. - A restaurant known for their scattered and smothered breakfast items is closely watching the wrath of mother nature.

Waffle House has activated a storm center to keep an eye on Hurricane Florence.

The ⁦@WaffleHouse⁩ Storm Center is activated and monitoring #Florence. Plan ahead and be safe. pic.twitter.com/UOBi5oZRRi — Waffle House News (@WaffleHouseNews) September 11, 2018

The legendary breakfast chain is well-known for keeping doors open during natural disasters.

So well-known, in fact, FEMA came up with the phrase "Waffle House Index" as a way to measure how badly storms affect an area.

If a Waffle House closes, officials believe that area must have been hit hard.

The restaurant’s company is headquartered in Georgia and has more than 2,000 establishments, mostly in the south.

How’s your Waffle House looking?