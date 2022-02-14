House sends bill on cityhood for Atlanta suburb to Kemp

FILE – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks in Lafayette, Ga., Jan. 7, 2022. Kemp’s campaign announced Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, that it had raised $7.4 million over the last seven months for Republican incumbent’s reelection bid. (Matt Hamilton /Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, file)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House on Monday gave final approval to letting residents of an affluent Atlanta suburb vote on whether to form their own city.

The House voted 96-62 to send a proposal for a city of East Cobb to Gov. Brian Kemp for his approval or veto.

Proponents say cityhood will bring government closer to the people and give residents greater control over development. Opponents question the need for the city and raise concerns about costs. East Cobb voters would decide on forming a city on May 24.

If they approve, voters would choose a mayor and six city council members in November. The city would begin operation on Jan. 1.