House panels reject some Kemp cuts in current Georgia budget

ATLANTA (AP) — Members of the Georgia House of Representatives are rejecting some midyear budget cuts proposed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

They say the Republican governor wanted to cut too deeply on some items.

Kemp is proposing more than $200 million in midyear reductions in state spending, citing a shortfall in state revenues. House subcommittees on Thursday recommended putting back more than $2.8 million of Kemp’s proposed reductions.

The full Appropriations Committee is scheduled to vote Tuesday on amendments to the current spending plan. House members on Thursday kept money for five food safety inspectors and two animal industry inspectors in the state Department of Agriculture.