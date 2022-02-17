House GOP pushes more redistricting over Democrat objections

Sen. John Kennedy (R-18, Macon) introduces SB 1 EX in the Senate Chambers during a special session at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The hearing was a step toward votes on new political maps for the state House, state Senate and Congress during a once-a-decade redistricting session of the General Assembly. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republicans are pushing through more changes to local governments over the objections of Democrats in those areas.

The House voted Thursday to draw new county commission and school board maps in Augusta-Richmond County and make school board elections nonpartisan in Gwinnett County.

Those three measures and a bill redrawing county commission districts in Fulton County go to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature or veto.

Lawmakers have already pushed through a map redrawing the Gwinnett County Commission to ensure a Republican-leaning district.

Maps redrawing the Cobb County Commission and school board are pending in the state Senate.