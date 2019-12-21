Honeywell to pay Georgia $4M for pollution in coastal marsh

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – A company will pay the state of Georgia $4 million for environmental cleanup of a former chemical plant.

The Brunswick News reports Honeywell International filed the settlement with the state Department of Natural Resources in federal court in Atlanta.

The money will cover cleanup costs related to the former LCP Chemicals plant. It will also pay the state for lost fishing opportunities from chemicals polluting nearby marsh and waterways. The site is currently under the federal Superfund law.

Honeywell and Georgia Power Co. in 2016 agreed to pay the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency $29 million to clean up marshland.