Home alcohol deliveries to benefit Georgia businesses amid pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB879 into law, allowing for the delivery of beer, wine, and liquor to homes earlier last month.

The bill was passed to Kemp’s desk in June after Georgia stores were seeing an uptick in grocery deliveries due to the pandemic.

The new law has been in the works since before coronavirus impacted the state. It permits alcohol to be delivered directly to people’s homes from restaurants, bars, convenience, retail and grocery stores.

Jaci Flug, vice president of Legal, Regulatory, and Industry Affairs at Drizly, the nation’s largest alcohol e-commerce and delivery company, says the Department of Revenue is still drawing up guidelines for the new law, which could delay retailers from starting deliveries by a few months.

“The legislation went into effect upon the signature of the governor,” Flug said. “However, parts of the legislation require that all people who are delivering alcohol have training.”

While guidelines are still being set in place, being able to deliver alcohol could mean a new revenue source for restaurants and bars struggling during the pandemic.

Only a decade ago, Georgia didn’t allow stores to sell alcoholic beverages on Sundays. But Flug says the pandemic changed the way many Georgians shop and made the bill easier to pass.

“The way that consumers shop these days is all through our phones and all through websites,” Flug said. “So what delivery in Georgia will mean is that there will be e-commerce sites available for consumers to connect with licensed retailers.”

Flug says the new law could provide another source of much-needed revenue for local businesses.

“It will only help retailers in their sales, it won’t hurt. During COVID, we’ve seen large amounts of people not wanting to go to stores,” she said. “The government has said ‘stay home.’ This has certainly been a way for people to obtain products.”

Jaci Flug answers your questions below:

Flug says Drizly has only seen increases in sales when a company begins engaging in e-commerce.

“It makes another avenue for people, especially during COVID, to get products delivered to them. Our sales have gone up 350 percent,” Flug said.

“Prohibition doesn’t work. Creating a safe means during a pandemic to get products is a smart move for everybody,” she added.

“House Bill 879 is a great example of how Georgia’s regulatory system allows for increased consumer choice while providing local businesses with the opportunity to grow and flourish,” Executive Director of the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Georgia KC Honeyman said.

“Without leaving their homes, Georgians can now safely purchase products from their favorite locally licensed retailers,” Honeyman added.

There are 33 states that allow alcohol delivery. Flug says the pandemic may have pushed this legislation across the finish line for Georgia.

“There’s always been a demand for this in Georgia. I think COVID just made other members of the legislature notice that this could be really beneficial.”