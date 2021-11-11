High school teacher charged with inappropriate sexual misconduct

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A teacher at Evans High School is being investigated.

Gregory Steven Brooks, the first responder teacher at the school, has been charged with 2 counts of inappropriate sexual misconduct by a teacher.

According to an incident report, a female student reported Brooks to school administration for allegedly slapping a female student on the backside as she was reaching for candy on his desk.

Investigators interviewed several students prior to bringing charges, each of those students say they witnessed the incident as well as others.

Brooks is currently out on bond.