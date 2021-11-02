Georgia high school student shot at bus stop

ATLANTA (WSAV) – A 16-year-old Georgia student is in the hospital after being shot Tuesday morning at a bus stop, police said.

A Lawrenceville lieutenant told WXIA the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in a neighborhood called Saddle Shoals.

The victim, a sophomore at Central Gwinnett High School, is in critical condition, WXIA reports.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old suspect is in custody. Central Gwinnett’s principal confirmed the suspect is also a student at the school.

Principal Shane Orr called the shooting a “grave situation.”

Lawrenceville is a suburb of Atlanta, approximately 30 miles from downtown.