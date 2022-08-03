SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has accepted a proposal from Nexstar Media Group to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in Savannah on October 14. Nexstar Media Group is the parent company of WSAV.

As of now, Senator Warnock’s campaign acknowledged receipt of the debate proposal but has had no further comment. Warnock has previously committed to three other debates. Walker has said he is only attending the WSAV debate.

The October 14 debate would be seen statewide on WSAV, Nexstar-owned television stations in Augusta and Columbus, Fox 5 Atlanta, and other outlets.

We will update this report when there is new information from Senator Warnock’s campaign.