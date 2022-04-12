CALHOUN, Ga. (WSAV) – A helicopter crashed near a shopping center in Georgia late Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news outlet in Calhoun, no major injuries have been reported.

The crash happened off of Highway 53 between a Mexican restaurant and furniture store.

The Gordon Gazette said the pilot told police that while attempting to take off, it felt as though wind pushed the helicopter.

The pilot reportedly hit power lines, then the back of the Aaron’s furniture building before crashing.

The pilot, another adult and two juveniles were in the helicopter, according to the Gordon Gazette.

Just after 5 p.m., the Calhoun Police Department confirmed they were on the scene and asked drivers to seek alternate routes.

Calhoun is located in Gordon County, about 60 miles north of Marietta.