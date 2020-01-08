Hearing to be held on condemned man’s request for DNA test



BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – A judge plans to hear legal arguments on whether to order DNA testing on evidence from a 1987 killing for which a Georgia man is scheduled to be executed next week.

Fifty-eight-year-old Jimmy Fletcher Meders is set to be put to death Jan. 16 for the killing of cashier Don Anderson at a convenience store in coastal Glynn County.

His lawyer filed a request last week requesting DNA testing that he said would cast doubt on Meders being the shooter and show he deserves a new trial.

Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett scheduled a hearing on that request for Wednesday afternoon.