Hearing to be held in Georgia absentee ballot review case

FILE – In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, workers scan ballots as the Fulton County presidential recount gets under way at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Reports from an independent monitor who observed election operations in Georgia’s most populous county during the 2020 election cycle detail tense encounters with party election monitors. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A judge is set to hear arguments over whether a lawsuit that alleges fraud during the November general election in Georgia’s most populous county should be dismissed.

Arguments are planned to be heard Monday. The lawsuit alleges there’s evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton County.

As part of the suit, the nine voters who filed it want to inspect some 147,000 absentee ballots to see whether there are any that are illegitimate.

Fulton County, the county election board and the county courts clerk have all filed motions asking the judge to dismiss the lawsuit.