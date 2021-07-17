Biden, Harris: Protect voting rights to honor John Lewis

FILE – This Nov. 18, 2016 file photo shows Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in the Civil Rights Room in the Nashville Public Library in Nashville, Tenn. The award-winning graphic novels about the congressmen and civil rights activist John Lewis will continue a year after his death. Abrams announced Tuesday that “Run: Book One” will be published Aug. 3, just over a year after Lewis died at age 80. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)



ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are both marking the one-year anniversary of the death U.S. Rep. John Lewis by urging Congress to enact laws to protect voting rights.

They said Saturday that doing so would honor the legacy of the civil rights icon. Harris calls Lewis “an American hero.” Congressional Democrats are pushing two bills they say would strengthen access to the ballot.

People look at a new historical marker remembering former Rep. John Lewis after it was unveiled Friday, July 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this year, Nashville’s Metro Council renamed a large portion of Fifth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Vice President Kamala Harris greets members of the Detroit Youth Choir at a vaccine mobilization event at the TCF Center in Detroit, Monday, July 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

People wait to cross a street that was renamed to honor former Rep. John Lewis Friday, July 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Nashville leaders on Friday also unveiled a new historical marker remembering Lewis, kicking off a weekend celebrating the civil rights icon. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

One is the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. It would restore sections of the Voting Rights Act that were weakened by the Supreme Court.

Republicans say the bills are an overreach of federal power into states’ ability to conduct elections.