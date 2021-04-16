Hank Huckaby dies at 79 after ‘unparalleled’ Georgia career

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2011 file photo, University System of Georgia Chancellor Henry “Hank” Huckaby sits in his office during an interview in Atlanta. Huckaby died Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at age 79 after an unparalleled career in Georgia government and higher education, having served in many other posts including as Gov. Zell Miller’s budget director. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Former University System of Georgia Chancellor and state budget director Hank Huckaby has died.

His death Wednesday at age 79 was announced by Gov. Brian Kemp and House Speaker David Ralston.

Huckaby rose to prominence as budget director for Gov. Zell Miller, once Huckaby’s college professor.

He crowned his career as chancellor of the University System of Georgia, overseeing mergers of multiple schools in an effort to streamline the system and save money during the Great Recession.

Gov. Nathan Deal favored him for that job, and Huckaby helped cool tensions between universities and lawmakers.

Huckaby also worked to make sure more students graduated on time and expanded the use of free textbooks.