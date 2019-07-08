Hall County deputy killed Sunday night, search for suspects underway

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A North Georgia deputy was killed Sunday night after a late night car chase.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was trying to stop a stolen car, when the suspects crashed it and ran, firing shots at officers.

One of the deputies was shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died. The deputy’s identity has not been released yet.

One suspect was also taken to the hospital. Officials are still searching for other suspects.

Investigators on scene of shooting that killed Hall County deputy. Shooter believed to be in custody, also hit in shootout. Other suspects, considered armed and dangerous still on the run. LIVE report coming up at 6am pic.twitter.com/eCSLuKFFBP — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) July 8, 2019

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp expressed his condolences Monday morning on Twitter, calling the incident “a terrible loss for the law enforcement community,”.

The GBI is investigating this incident. This is the 42nd officer involved shooting the GBI has investigated this year, according to a spokesperson.