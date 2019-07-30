Hackers hinder Georgia State Patrol in ransomware attack

ATLANTA (WXIA) – State officials say Georgia is recovering more rapidly than expected from a ransomware attack on the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) computer system.

The hack cost the GSP much of its ability to quickly communicate with troopers in the field and put a cyber scare into much of the rest of state government, but its reach isn’t as far as officials first feared.

“For us, we’ve seen worse. And we’ve definitely been able to begin recovery a lot sooner than we expected,” said the state’s chief information security officer David Allen.

The Georgia Technology Authority is still investigating how the hack penetrated the state patrol’s computer system.

The GSP’s inability to use the onboard laptops in about a thousand patrol cars is forcing troopers to use two-way radios and cell phones to reach calls and get information.

