Habitat for Humanity begins work on new Brunswick community

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Volunteers for the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity have begun work on a 15-home community in coastal Georgia.

Habitat for Humanity helps build and improve affordable homes.

The organization broke ground on the Century Place development in Brunswick on Thursday.

The Brunswick News says the organization’s Glynn County affiliate purchased the lot in 2019 with funds from donors and grants.

Plans for the development include up to 1,500-square-foot homes facing a common area.

Officials say the first four homeowners have been identified and they and others will contribute to building the homes.