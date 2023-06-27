ATLANTA (WSAV) — New numbers show gun deaths in Georgia have increased 25% in the last decade — that’s 8% higher than the national average.

The ‘Every Town’ study shows gun-related murders among African Americans in Georgia went up 50% over the last decade.

New data shows — gun-related murders shot up 47% in Georgia.

While gun-related suicides in Georgia are up 16%

That’s according to Every Town, a nonprofit organization that says Georgia has the 9th highest rate of gun violence in the country.

“Seeing this in Atlanta, we see how a community is traumatized when there is gun violence. Our children are, our healthcare systems, our schools, our workplace when there is a gun violence situation,” Dr. Nadine Kaslow, Emory University, School of Medicine explained.

And in a year, more than 1600 people die from guns and more than 4,000 are hurt by guns. Data shows guns are the leading cause of death among children and teens in the Peach State at an alarming rate of 146 deaths a year.

The ACLU says it is certainly something to come up on the ballots next year and a key issue of the 2024 legislative session.

Policy Director, ACLU Georgia, Christopher Bruce said, “When it comes to gun control, you need to talk to your legislator on how exactly they want guns regulated in your state if you feel safe or don’t feel safe. Whatever you have you have the power to make a difference – if you want something done, this is up to you.”

While state lawmakers debate over who has access to guns and implementing stricter background checks, mental health advocates say it’s a public health crisis.

“There are many countries that have the same mental health rates as we do but not the same rate as gun violence as we do. I think we have overlinked mental health and gun violence and that is stigmatized. Most people with mental health are not violent.”

Every Town says Georgia has the 15th highest cost of gun violence at about $1200 a person with gun deaths and injuries in Georgia costing $12 billion, of which nearly $600 million is paid by you — the taxpayer.