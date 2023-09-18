STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern worked to help future victims of sexual assault in a new training for their nursing students.

There are just over 20 sexual assault nurse examiners (SANEs) for the entire state of Georgia.

“There’s just simply not enough,” said Kari Mau, an assistant professor who helped out with the training.

SANEs are necessary for the prosecution of sex offenders.

A handful of students from the Family Nurse Program at Georgia Southern voluntarily took the training to learn how to properly file reports and collect specimens.

“If we have specimens that are not collected or are collected incorrectly it could damage the prosecution,” said Mau.

The nurses worked with medical professionals as well as law enforcement and attorneys who could tell them what evidence someone would need for a good case against their attacker.

“We know that most women and most men who are sexually assaulted do not report and subsequently there is little prosecution of those individuals that perform those crimes,” said Mau. “We want to do the best we can on the evidence side and get the best specimens that we can.”

This training was not required for students, but they were able to add 10 more SANEs to the state of Georgia.