Conservation groups have purchased a 16,000 acre stretch of undeveloped Georgia coastline, with plans to make it a wildlife management area.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the land was purchased by the Conservation Fund and Open Space Institute. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed.

Known as the Ceylon property, the land is a mix of salt marsh and coastal forest. It is home to the once endangered longleaf pine as well as the gopher tortoise — Georgia’s official state reptile.