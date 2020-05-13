Group: South American lizard sighted in Georgia for 3rd year

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A reptile conservation group says an invasive South American lizard that Georgia officials are attempting to eradicate has been sighted for the third year in a row.

The Orianne Society said Monday the Tegus lizard was recently found in Tattnall County.

The state’s natural resources department said the tegus has established itself in Tattnall and Toombs counties.

Officials say the lizard likely originated in Georgia as escaped or released pets.

Officials say the tegus can grow up to 4 feet long and pose a threat to protected native wildlife including the eggs of American alligators and gopher tortoises.

Officials are advising people against leaving pet food outside their homes.