‘Great SouthEast ShakeOut’ to educate Georgians on importance of earthquake preparedness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is partnering with the Great SouthEast ShakeOut this month to educate Georgians on the importance of being prepared in the event of an earthquake.

On October 15 at 10:15 a.m., Georgians are asked to practice what to do in the event of an earthquake.

According to GEMA/HS, while earthquakes aren’t as common in Georgia as they are in other parts of the country, they do still occur. Earlier this year, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake that originated in North Carolina was felt across parts of north Georgia.

GEMA/HS says the best way to protect yourself is to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On.” Drop to your hands and knees, cover your head and neck as you take shelter under a sturdy table or desk, and hold on to your shelter for the duration of the earthquake.

GEMA/HS says over 15,000 participants in Georgia have already registered for the Great SouthEast ShakeOut..

Individuals or any organizations interested in participating can register at www.shakeout.org/southeast/register.