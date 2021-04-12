Grandson convicted of murdering grandmother with knife, dish

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — A 33-year-old Georgia man has been convicted of murdering his grandmother in 2018 after striking her with a Crock-Pot and stabbing her in the chest with a kitchen knife.

Jared Randall Carter was convicted Friday in the June 2018 death of 81-year-old Valeria Jean Mann of Warner Robins.

A Houston County jury deliberated for more than two hours before convicting Carter.

He will be sentenced later, facing between 30 years and life in prison.

Witnesses testified that Carter and Mann had a contentious relationship after Carter came south from his hometown of New York to live with Mann.