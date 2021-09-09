Grand Jury decides not to indict Georgia teenager in father’s murder

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County Grand Jury has decided not to indict an Appling teenager in the 2020 murder of his father.

Tucker Gales, then 15-years-old, was arrested for the murder of his father, 66-year-old Wesley Jordan Gales in October 2020.

Wesley Gales was discovered on the back porch of his home on Gales Road in Appling with a bullet wound to the head.

Tucker Gales was interviewed by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. He admitted to shooting his father with a .22-caliber Marlin rifle and told investigators that “he had enough of his father abusing his mother.”

Wesley Gales was previously arrested in March 2020 and plead guilty to domestic abuse and third degree child cruelty charges during the trial in May. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation on misdemeanor charges.

Wednesday, September 8, 2021, a Columbia County Grand Jury looking at the merits of the case, decided that there was not cause to indict the teenager in his father’s murder and chose not to file a bill in this case, said Columbia County District Attorney Bobby Christine.

District Attorney Christine said that the Grand Jury represents “the combined wisdom of our community” and that, for the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, the Grand Jury had final say in this matter.

