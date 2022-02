Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (WJBF) – In a tweet Monday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp requested that all schools in Georgia put and end to mask mandates.

A small handful of school boards continue to ignore the science and impose mask mandates on our children while leading Democrats refuse to follow the mandates when visiting those same schools. Enough is enough. (1/3) #gapol — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) February 7, 2022

Additionally, I will continue to work alongside members of the General Assembly and the State Board of Education to explore all legal and legislative options available. #gapol — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) February 7, 2022

Richmond County’s School System is one of the remaining districts in Georgia to have a mask mandate.

The Governor also tweeted that he would explore all legal and legislative options available.

Governor Kemp’s request came later Monday after the governors of New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut and Oregon announced an end to state-wide school mask mandates.