Governor Kemp holds media briefing, updates Georgians on Dorian preps

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Wednesday afternoon Georgia Governor Brian Kemp held a press conference regarding the latest on the state’s preparations for incoming Hurricane Dorian.

Officials say ten thousand Federal and National Guard troops have been activated in four states to help with the storm. Officials also say forty thousand line workers are ready to help where needed and 1,250 FEMA tractor trailers of food are prepped for the recovery effort.

Governor Kemp says the state has already recieved reports of damage including downed trees.

Wednesday morning, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp issued an Executive Order expanding the State of Emergency declared on August 29, 2019 to include Appling, Bacon, Bulloch, Clinch, Echols, Evans, Screven, Tattnall, and Ware Counties.

Currently, there are twenty-one Georgia counties under a State of Emergency declaration. They are Appling, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Echols, Effingham, Evans, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Ware, and Wayne Counties.