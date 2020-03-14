Governor Kemp authorizes call of Georgia National Guard for COVID-19 response

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order to call up as many as 2,000 Georgia National Guard troops to active duty to address the coronavirus and COVID-19 in Georgia.

According to the Governor, the Georgia National Guard will help ensure the steady supply of medical equipment, food, shelter, or related materials to Georgia communities.

The Georgia National Guard is assisting with the transfer of thirty-one Georgians – formerly passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship – from Dobbins Air Reserve Base to their homes this weekend.

