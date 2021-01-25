First lady unveils Georgia anti-human trafficking legislation

ATLANTA (WSAV) – First Lady Marty Kemp started off the week announcing two new legislative measures aimed at combatting human trafficking in Georgia.

Joined by the governor, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds and other partners, she announced two bills expected to go before the General Assembly this session.

One would create an exception to Georgia’s current name change statute and protect those who want to change their name for their own safety. The other would allow victims to file suit for damages against traffickers and others who knowingly benefited from their trafficking.

Kemp also said the state is working with the Department of Driver Services to require new commercial driver’s license applicants, and those renewing, to take a human trafficking course.

She said she wants every Georgian to know these are just the most recent actions being taken — but not the last.

“I promise you, we will not rest until every victim is rescued and every trafficker is behind bars,” the first lady said.

Over the last two years, the first lady has made it a priority to crack down on traffickers and help victims through initiatives like the Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion, and Education (GRACE) Commission.

She encouraged the public to take human trafficking awareness training, available on the Department of Administrative Services website.

Georgians are urged to call a new hotline at 1-866-ENDHTGA (1-866-363-4842), available 24/7, with any information or suspicions of human trafficking.