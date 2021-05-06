Governments in 8 Georgia counties to get disaster aid

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — President Joe Biden has declared a disaster and made aid available to governments and electric cooperatives in eight Georgia counties after storms on March 25 and March 26.

The current declaration does not include assistance to individuals, although Biden said Wednesday that a wider declaration could come later if damage assessments warrant.

Those storms included a tornado that hit the Newnan area, damaging more than 1,700 homes.

About 70 homes were destroyed.

The Georgia Department of Insurance estimated the storm prompted more than $75 million in auto and home insurance claims.

Besides Coweta County, counties included are Fannin, Gilmer, Heard, Lumpkin, Pickens, Rabun and White.