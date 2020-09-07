Gov. Kemp urges safe Labor Day as virus deaths top 6,000

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia on Sunday reached more than 6,000 reported deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Public Health on Sunday reported an additional 60 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 6,037 coronavirus-related deaths.

More than 283,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state since the pandemic began. Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday urged people to maintain precautions during the Labor Day Weekend.

Health officials have expressed concerns that there could be a spike in infections, similar to those that occurred after Memorial Day and Fourth of July celebrations.