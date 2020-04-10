Gov. Kemp urges Georgians to use online, call-in religious services to combat COVID-19

Savannah’s Thankful Missionary Baptist Church is among the churches using technology to connect with members

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Gov. Brian Kemp is urging Georgians to stay home on Easter Sunday and beyond, utilizing online or call-in religious services to combat COVID-19.

Although the governor has taken executive action to prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people unless there are six feet between each person, some churches have not followed that measure.

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, in recent weeks, deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers have responded to Redeeming Love Church of God the Bibleway in Statesboro after receiving numerous complaints about large church gatherings.

This past Sunday, four members were issued citations due to the fact that the church wasn’t practicing safe social distancing protocol, the sheriff’s office said.

The governor stated on Friday:

To all Georgians celebrating Easter this Sunday, I am pleading with you to not attend any services in person. If you attend worship services in person, you risk exposure to coronavirus – potentially endangering your life, the lives of your neighbors, and your loved ones. I know this decision is difficult, but we will get through this together.

Many churches have turned to online livestream services, giving congregations the ability to worship right in their homes. Others are holding drive-in services, however, Kemp said law enforcement has received reports of people not staying in vehicles.

“For example, people will leave their cars to let their children play, go to nearby restrooms, or otherwise congregate,” he said.

Kemp also thanked the faith leaders who have decided to suspend in-person religious services. “Their leadership is literally saving lives,” he said.

During a press conference Friday, President Donald Trump said the issue of in-person church services is a complex subject.

“I’ve had talks with the pastors and most of the pastors agree…that they are better off doing what they’re doing which is distancing,” the president said.

He added that he’ll be tuning in to a service on a laptop.