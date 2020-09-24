Gov. Kemp: Low census response rate threatens Georgia

ATLANTA (WSAV) – With just six days left to complete the 2020 census, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says, “literally, the stakes could not be higher.”

The federal government distributes billions of dollars for health care, food, education and roads based on the census.

“It will also affect the representation we have for the hardworking Georgians in our nation’s capital,” the governor added.

As of Thursday, Kemp says Georgia has one of the lowest response rates in the country.

“Our fight with COVID-19 has threatened live and livelihoods, and understandably it has taken much of the public’s attention,” Kemp said. “Unfortunately, that shift in focus left Georgia in a tough spot.”

According to Chatham County officials, only 59.7% of residents have completed the census.

Residents who have not done so can fill out the census online at my2020census.gov by the Sept. 30 deadline. The survey should take about 10 minutes.

There is also a school supply and food giveaway on Saturday where Chatham County residents can fill out the census in person. Stop by the Chatham County Family Justice Center (2005 Waters Ave.) from 10 a.m. to noon.

Georgians can also call this number toll free at 1-844-330-2020 to complete the census.

“If it has taught us anything,” Kemp said of the pandemic, “it’s that resources matter. Georgians response to the 2020 census will determine what kind of resources the state will receive over the next 10 years.”