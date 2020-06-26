Gov. Kemp signs Georgia hate crimes bill

ATLANTA (AP/WSAV) – Georgia’s legislature on Tuesday passed hate crimes legislation deemed essential by state leaders, sending the measure to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.

The governor signed the measure on Friday, joined by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, House Speaker David Ralston and other guests.

The price Republicans exacted for moving that legislation forward was simultaneous passage of a bill that would mandate penalties for crimes targeting police and other first responders.

Kemp made statements in regards to putting progress ahead of politics, saying: “We must fight for fairness and keep hate out of Georgia.”

The action comes after Senate Republicans had added police as a protected class to the hate crimes legislation last week, but then moved those protections to a separate bill in a deal between the parties.