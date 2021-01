ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to provide an update on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia Thursday afternoon.

Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey is scheduled to attend as well.

As of Thursday, Georgia has seen more than 700,000 COVID-19 cases and 11,500 deaths.

DPH reports nearly 536,000 vaccines have been administered to date.