Gov. Kemp to provide update in wake of riot, amid vaccine rollout

A member of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team looks on as people walk by outside of the Georgia State capitol after the opening day of the legislative session on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A member of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team looks on as people walk by outside of the Georgia State capitol after the opening day of the legislative session on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Georgia State Troopers stand guard in front of the Georgia State Capitol building on the first day of the 2021 legislative session in downtown Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

A member of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team looks on as people walk by outside of the Georgia State capitol after the opening day of the legislative session on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Lawmakers and staff make their way inside the Georgia State Capitol building on the first day of the 2021 legislative session in downtown Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp leads Speaker of the House David Ralston, back left, and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan into a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Kemp has denounced the violent protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, calling their actions a “disgrace and quite honestly un-American.” (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

ATLANTA (WSAV/AP) – Lawmakers may feel less secure under Georgia’s gold dome, and not just because coronavirus infections are soaring.

Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials have been under withering pressure from President Donald Trump and a group of GOP state lawmakers who have questioned the legitimacy of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

A Georgia State Patrol SWAT team stood guard at the state capitol Monday as lawmakers gathered for the first time since rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington and threatened to take their grievances to statehouses around the country.

“That has been a disgrace and quite honestly, un-American,” Kemp said in a press conference Wednesday.

“As you know in Georgia, we had peaceful protests all summer long, allowing people to let their voice being heard on an array of issues that we had going on in our state and in our country at that time,” the governor continued. “But we certainly did not allow anarchy and we will not allow that now, here in the state of Georgia.”

Kemp and other state officials are expected to address the media again on Tuesday at 4 p.m. on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and security at the Georgia State Capitol. Watch live coverage on WSAV or on this page.

Law enforcement agencies tell News 3 they are prepared to respond to any protests as Trump faces an impeachment charge and Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20 nears.

The City of Atlanta Police Department (APD) continues to coordinate with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to respond should protests or illegal activity occur. If activity begins to occur, APD is prepared to respond quickly. We do not share operational or security plans. However, the safety and security of our city and citizens is our priority. Atlanta Police Department

The GBI is aware of the reports. GISAC (State Fusion Center) is monitoring activity. We are in communication with our partners and will continue to do what is necessary to ensure our Capitol is safe and secure. Georgia Bureau of Investigation