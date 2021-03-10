Gov. Kemp to give update on vaccine distribution efforts

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to reporters during a COVID-19 update in the Capitol in Atlanta. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won wide praise last fall for firmly rejecting former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud. But now that those claims have spawned an effort to tighten voting laws, one that could impact their political fortunes, the two Republicans are taking a softer approach. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — State health officials plan to give an update on Georgia’s efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

Gov. Brian Kemp says they’re planning a Wednesday afternoon briefing at the state Capitol.

Watch the Governor’s press briefing live here on WSAV.com @ 2:00 p.m.

Kemp’s office says the governor will be joined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey; and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings.

Kemp hasn’t given specifics on any plans to broaden the groups of Georgians who are eligible for the vaccine.

Some states in recent days have lowered the age group of people who are eligible.