Gov. Kemp submits bid to remake health insurance market

FILE- In this Jan. 10, 2014, file photo the dome of the Georgia State Capitol stands between tree branches in Atlanta. AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s Republican governor is submitting twin plans requesting that President Donald Trump’s administration allow changes to federal government subsidies for health insurance.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that proposed changes to former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act would give individuals and families less expensive coverage options.

That could benefit those who don’t qualify for federal subsidies to cover premiums.

Critics say it would drive up insurance costs for older and sicker people.

Kemp also wants to offer subsidized coverage to a fraction of Georgia’s uninsured poor if they worked or went to school for 80 or more hours a month.