BREAKING: Georgia’s bars, sports, summer schools get green light

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday he’s lifting more restrictions in the state, including those impacting bars, sports and schools.

He has also extended Georgia’s public health emergency through Friday, June 12.

Starting Monday, June 1:

Georgia’s bars and nightclubs can reopen if they adhere to 39 safety measures, like limiting 25 people to a building, screening employees and only serving drinks to seated patrons.

Professional and amateur sports teams can return for practice while operating “by the rules or guidelines of their respective sports league,” according to Kemp.

Summer school can resume if 11 criteria laid out by the state are met.

Entertainment venues must remain closed but the governor is adding banquet, private event and reception facilities to the state’s restaurant category “so that they have clear directives for operating.” Kemp said this will be especially helpful for weddings in the coming weeks.

On June 12, amusement parks, circuses and water parks can reopen in the state.

The governor gave the green light on these businesses even as state data showed the number of new daily infections trending upward after weeks of decline.

Georgia has had over 45,000 cases of the virus. At least 1,960 people in the state have died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report