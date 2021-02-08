Broadband partnership to benefit thousands in middle Georgia, state leaders say

ATLANTA (WSAV) – A new broadband partnership is expected to bring high-speed internet to 80,000 homes and businesses in middle Georgia.

Gov. Brian Kemp, joined by other state leaders, announced Monday the partnership between the Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation, Southern Rivers Energy and Conexon, which will benefit 18 counties come June.

The governor said 2020 highlighted just how critical access to broadband is, particularly in rural areas, for health care, education and jobs — and simply keeping in touch with loved ones.

During his State of the State address last month, Kemp announced the state was including $20 million for the fiscal year and $10 million per year moving forward to boost access to rural broadband grants.

The funds would allow local leaders to grow partnerships with the private sector and improve internet access for rural Georgia residents.

“This is an important step forward, but make no mistake, we’re just getting started,” Kemp said.